Vishal turns real life hero? Admin of a piracy website arrested

Vishal who has been vocal and active in the fight against piracy allegedly engineered the arrest of a torrent website admin on Tuesday. While the initial reports suggested that the admin belonged to Tamilrockers, it was later denied.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai | Updated: September 13, 2017 12:48 pm
Vishal images Vishal has been active in the fight against piracy.
The admin of a popular piracy website was arrested on Tuesday by the police and kept in custody at the Triplicane D-1 police station. Initial reports suggested that the admin belonged to a popular torrent website Tamilrockers.co, however, it was later clarified that he wasn’t the said admin. The grapevine was abuzz that the admin could belong to another sought-after piracy website Tamilgun. But there has been no official confirmation on the same. Both these websites are well known for making films available online illegally, sometimes even before release. Tamilrockers.co was recently in the news for leaking Ajith starrer Vivegam online with hours of the film’s release.

Tamil Nadu Producer Council President and Nadigar Secretary Vishal addressed the media at the police station, requesting the media to give them some time to reveal all details. “This is related to website piracy. A person who is behind one of such sites has been nabbed and is now in custody. Please give some time and we will announce all the details after investigation,” he said. In response to whether he had tipped the police about the nabbed individual, the actor had said yes, leading to speculation that he engineered the arrest.

Vishal has always been active in the fight against piracy, vowing to eradicate it. He has been part of several such attempts earlier as well. The actor is also awaiting the release of his next Thupparivaalan, directed by Mysskin. The film also has a solid star cast comprising Prasanna, Andrea Jeremiah, K Bhagyaraj, Simran and Vinay among others.

