Vishal-Samantha Akkineni’s Irumbu Thirai to release on January 26

Actor Vishal’s Irumbu Thirai which was slated for a Pongal release has now been pushed to January 26, making it the third film to hit the screens along with Anushka Shetty’s Bhaagamathie and Jayam Ravi’s Tik Tik Tik. Talking about the delay, Vishal said that shooting had to be postponed due to his political foray and the RK Nagar elections. “I think Mitran would have been one of the people who was praying that I don’t contest the elections as then the film would release only in April,” joked Vishal. He further added, “Irumbu Thirai is also the most delayed project of mine due to the Producer council elections and RK Nagar elections. I could have been selfish and just minded my business. I wanted the industry to fare well. Hence, I decided to contest the Producer council elections. We want our work to speak, we have said a lot of things we have said. The teaser of the film was launched on Wednesday in Chennai.

Director Mithran who is making a debut with Irumbu Thirai revealed that the story took almost four years to hit the screens. “I must have said the story to almost every producer out there. But it was Vishal who immediately agreed on listening to the script. Samantha agreed spontaneously as well,” said Mithran. Samantha Akkineni who was also present for the event said that Vishal energy is infectious. “When I shoot with Vishal, I feel he is younger than me. I can confidently say that he has given his best performance in this film,” she said. Talking about her stint after marriage, she said, “I came back to work three days after my marriage. Honestly, there is no difference. People don’t perceive or treat me differently.”

Samantha plays the character of Dr. Rathi Devi in the film.

Irumbu Thirai has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja and is produced by Vishal’s home production, Vishal Films Factory.

