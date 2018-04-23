Vishal-Samantha Akkineni’s Irumbu Thirai to hit screens on May 11

Vishal and Samantha will share screen space for the first time in Tamil film Irumbu Thirai. Vishal and Samantha will share screen space for the first time in Tamil film Irumbu Thirai.

Post the Tamil Film Producer strike, several films will now see the light of day. One such film, Irumbu Thirai, starring TFPC president Vishal, has now gotten a release date. The film will now hit the screens on May 11. Apart from Vishal, the film will also star Samantha Akkineni and Arjun in important roles. The film is helmed by debutante director PS Mithran and it is touted to be a slick action thriller.

Irumbu Thirai is also music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja’s 125th film. Vishal and Samantha will share screen space for the first time in the Tamil film. While Samantha plays a doctor, Vishal plays an Army officer in Irumbu Thirai.

Irumbu Thirai has had a rocky release journey with the film getting pushed due to several unfortunate reasons. It is said that there was a delay during the making of the film as Vishal decided to contest the elections. “Irumbu Thirai is also the most delayed project of mine due to the Producer council elections and RK Nagar elections. I could have been selfish and just minded my business. I wanted the industry to fare well. Hence, I decided to contest the Producer council elections,” Vishal had said at an earlier press meet.

Irumbu Thirai is produced by Vishal’s production house Vishal Film Factory.

