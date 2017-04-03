Vishal pulls off a stunning victory in Tamil Nadu Producers’ Council elections, vows to end piracy

Vishal wins the top post in Tamil Nadu Producers’ Council elections. Photo courtesy: Twitter Vishal wins the top post in Tamil Nadu Producers’ Council elections. Photo courtesy: Twitter

The results of the Tamil Nadu Producers’ Council elections have been declared. In the three-way contest, actor Vishal’s team has won all the key posts in the association, including the president’s post. Vishal won the president’s post by winning 144 votes more than his closest rival, producers S Radhakrishnan of Maruthi Films. Vishal has garnered a total of 478 votes while Radhakrishnan got 332 votes.

Meanwhile, Prakash Raj and Gautham Menon have been elected as vice-presidents of the council and SR Prabhu of Dream Warrior Pictures is the new treasurer. Studio Green’s KE Gnanavel Raja has been elected as one of the secretaries. However, director Mysskin from the Vishal team lost the secretary’s post to S Kathiresan from Kothanda Ramaiah’s team.

The elections were held on Sunday after a long and hard-fought campaign between three groups led by Kothanda Ramaiah, S Radhakrishnan and Vishal. However, like Nadigar Sangam elections, Vishal and team managed to pull off a stunning victory turning the incumbent tide in their favour. This election for the producers association saw the highest polling in the history. Of 1212 eligible voters, 1059 cast their votes.

Vishal’s team had accused the former officer bearers of incompetence. Buoyed by the victory, the winning team promised some ‘historic’ changes in the association. “Like Gautham said, we will all work together for everyone’s welfare and the good of cinema,” said Vishal, who produces films under his home production banner, The Vishal Film Factory. Vishal is also the general secretary of Nadigar Sangam.

Vishal also said that the producers’ association under his leadership will tackle the issue of piracy head on. It is worth noting that before the elections, Gnanavel Raja had promised to take serious actions on people behind the piracy website Tamilrockers. The torrent website had announced to live stream Suriya’s Singam 3 on its Facebook page on the day of its release earlier this year, drawing the wrath of the filmmakers. Ending all forms of film piracy was one of the key pre-poll promises of the Vishal team.

The members of his team have alleged that they have suffered huge losses due to the arbitrary functioning of body’s old members. “This victory will bring the producer fraternity together. Everybody looks to the other person’s film as an enemy’s film. I have been affected a lot by that way of functioning. With the help of my colleagues, we will work for the unity of the industry,” said director Gautham, who also produces films under Ondraga Entertainment.

