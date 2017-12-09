Vishal: I’ll return to politics in full swing

Vishal’s nominations papers were rejected by the Returning Officer, on the charges that two signatures of his 10 proposers were forged. Vishal’s nominations papers were rejected by the Returning Officer, on the charges that two signatures of his 10 proposers were forged.

Actor Vishal sprung a surprise recently when he announced that he will contest the controversial RK Nagar bypoll, which is due on December 31. It won’t be wrong to say he blindsided everyone by deciding to jump into active politics of Tamil Nadu, which is suffering from political vacuum since the passing of J Jayalalithaa. However, his nominations papers were rejected by the Returning Officer, on the charges that two signatures of his 10 proposers were forged.

The controversy further intensified due to an ensuing high-voltage political drama. While he cried foul, his critics in the film industry and politics took potshots at him. The plot further thickened with Vishal claiming the two persons who supported his nomination were missing and he was worried about their safety. Later a video surfaced showing one of the proposers in question alleging that his signature was forged for Vishal’s nomination.

Vishal on Saturday, however, wrote an open letter to the people of Tamil Nadu suggesting that he would like to put his political setback behind him and focus on bigger issues in hand. “In this hour, there are much bigger issues like Kanyakumari fishermen issue for us to support and concentrate on than me contesting in the by-election. I request the State government to give top priority in this regard to find the missing fishermen,” he said.

He also promised that he will return to politics “in full swing.”

Vishal has assumed two powerful positions in the Tamil film industry in the last two years. He led a campaign against the incumbent office-bearers of Nadigar Sangam in 2015 for his team and emerged victoriously. He became the new general secrecy of the Nadigar Sangam. Earlier this year, he was elected as the chief of the Tamil Nadu Film Producers’ Council.

Here is the full text of his letter:

“I am obliged to inform the people of Tamil Nadu that I decided to contest in the R.K. Nagar by-election on my own and without influence of any political party or any individual whatsoever, but only with pure intentions to serve the people from the bottom of my heart.

The rejection of my nomination paper was totally unethical and unjustified and the events that followed are there for all the people of Tamil Nadu to see and understand that democracy has been buried to ground.

In this hour, there are much bigger issues like Kanyakumari fishermen issue for us to support and concentrate on than me contesting in the by-election. I request the State government to give top priority in this regard to find the missing fishermen.

Let us all join together to lend a helping hand to search and bring back the lost Kanyakumari fishermen to their families and loved ones. I thank all the good hearted people of R.K. Nagar, across Tamil Nadu and across India including the press, the police, the advocates, political leaders, my fans, friends, family and all well-wishers who supported me and stood by me. I will continue to serve the people and fight for democracy and will return to politics in full swing.

Thank You !!!

God Bless us All…!!!”

