I am fit as a fiddle, says Vishal

Actor Vishal, who is also the head of Tamil Film Producers’ Council, has been under medical care since the last few days. Of late, there were several rumors about his health condition doing the rounds. In order to put all the speculations to rest, Vishal on Tuesday put out a statement assuring his fans and well-wishers about his health.

“Rumours making rounds that I am admitted in hospital.Wanted to let all my friends,fans and well-wishers know that I am fit as a fiddle.The retreat I came for to take care of my migraine will get over in few days & I will be back in the grind by the Ist week of March. C U Soon, GB,” Vishal wrote on his Twitter account.

Vishal was shooting for Sandakozhi 2 before he took a break for the medical treatment. Director Linguswamy, who helmed the first film in the Sandakozhi franchise, is also directing the sequel. While Keerthi Suresh plays the female lead, Varalakshmi Sarathkumar is the main antagonist. Rajkiran, Ganja Karuppu, Ramdoss, Hareesh Peradi and Kabali Viswanath among others play the important roles.

In 2005, Sandakozhi became a big box office hit and it helped Vishal to establish himself as a bankable actor in the Tamil film industry.

Vishal, meanwhile, is also ready with his second production venture Irumbu Thirai. The science fiction thriller is directed by P. S. Mithran and bankrolled by Vishal Film Factory. The actor’s previous film Thupparivaalan, which marked his debut as a producer, gave him a much-needed break at the box office and also received a good response from the critics. He is also confident that Irumbu Thirai will add to his winning streak.

Irumbu Thirai has Samantha Akkineni playing the female lead and Arjun Sarja as the primary villain.

