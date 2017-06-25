VIP 2 trailer: Dhanush-Kajol starrer is not a film, but an emotion. See photos, watch video

VIP 2 trailer: The film features Dhanush and Amala Paul in lead role, while Kajol plays the antagonist. VIP 2 trailer: The film features Dhanush and Amala Paul in lead role, while Kajol plays the antagonist.

The trailer of Dhanush and Kajol’s Vellai Illa Pattadhari 2 aka VIP 2 was launched amid fanfare in Mumbai. The trailer gives us a glimpse of what the return of Raghuvaran is going to be all about. He is married to the love of his life, the role of which is being played by Amala Paul. Only, not all is well in their world. While we saw the love blossoming between the two in the previous film, this one is going to feature some marital spats. There will be love, of course. Samuthirakani is back, and will be seen playing Dhanush’s father – not the disapproving one we saw in the prequel. He, in fact, encourages Raghuvaran to do what he thinks is right.

The conflict between corporate business woman Vasundhara and civil engineer Raghuvaran who now owns his own firm will be the heart of this film. The trailer is packed with action and Kajol as Vasundhara while Dhanush as Raghuvaran is a treat to watch. The film is going to be about an individual who doesn’t want to fall prey to the corporate world and play politics. After all, he is more an engineer than a ‘politicker’ in a company.

The film also stars comedian Vivek, who is back by Raghuvaran’s side. Not just during business hours, but Vivek also takes over as Dhanush’s agony aunt who listens to Dhanush’s marital problems. The trailer looks like an introduction to a commercially successful film. Soundarya Rajinikanth has brought together a great team, and has so far done an excellent job. The goosebump inducing moment, however, was when VIP’s background score plays. The film directed by Soundarya Rajinikanth and produced under Dhanush’s home banner Wunderbar Films will be released on July 22, which also happens to be Dhanush’s birthday. After the roaring success of VIP, fans are eagerly awaiting the release of the sequel.

