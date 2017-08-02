VIP 2 teaser: Dhanush says Raghuvaran will meet you on August 11, watch video

Velai Illa Pattadhari 2 aka VIP 2, starring Dhanush and Kajol, is one of the most-awaited films down south Velai Illa Pattadhari 2 aka VIP 2, starring Dhanush and Kajol, is one of the most-awaited films down south

Velai Illa Pattadhari 2 aka VIP 2, starring Dhanush and Kajol, is one of the most-awaited films down south. The film, which was supposed to release on July 28 coinciding with Dhanush’s 34th birthday, was postponed without a new release date reportedly due to delay in censor formalities.

Dhanush on Tuesday officially announced that the film will hit screens worldwide on August 11. Dhanush also unveiled a brand new teaser to announce the impending arrival of street-smart Raghuvaran, who catapulted to a heroic stature in eyes of jobless engineering graduates in the last film. In the sequel, he will be locking horns with much more daunting opponent, Vasundhara, played by Kajol.

While Dhanush has penned the story and dialogues for the film, Soundarya Rajinikanth has turned screenwriter, besides directing VIP 2. It is also Soundarya’s first live-action feature film.

In 2014, VIP was the first major hit for Dhanush’s home production banner Wunderbar Films. The film revolved around an unemployed engineering graduate Raghuvaran, and how he overcomes all the challenges to become successful. The sequel is co-produced by Wunderbar Films along with Kalaippuli S Thanu’s V Creations.

Dhanush had earlier revealed that he will be doing VIP 3 and Kajol will be part of the star cast.

VIP 2 is also special as it marks the Kollywood comeback of Kajol after a gap of 20 years. Her last Tamil film was 1997 Minsara Kanavu, in which she shared screen space with Arvind Swamy and Prabhu Deva.

VIP 2 will simultaneously release in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

