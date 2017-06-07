VIP 2 teaser: Dhanush as Raghuvaran is the star of this show, but we do not see Kajol. See video

Dhanush and Kajol’s VIP teaser is out Dhanush and Kajol’s VIP teaser is out

Finally, the wait is over. The much-awaited teaser of Velai Illa Pattadhari 2 aka VIP 2 was released by Bollywood’s Shahenshah Amitabh Bachchan, on Wednesday. The film, starring Dhanush and Kajol in the lead role, is one of the most-awaited films this year down south.

The 38-second promo video is completely dedicated to announcing the impending arrival of street-smart engineer Raghuvaran on the big screen. Raghuvaran’s father, played by Samuthirakani, explains to him the importance and necessities of adversaries as the sign of one’s progress in life while giving his son, what seems to be the much-needed motivation to take on his opponents. The background score by composer Sean Roldan will be a great successor to Anirudh Ravichander’s original score. However, Raghuvaran’s beard, weight, glasses and his signature jump-push-kick in action scenes has remained intact.

Some fans may feel rather disappointed that the makers did not give a glimpse of Kajol’s role in the film as it marks Kajol’s comeback in Tamil cinema after a gap of 20 years. The filmmakers seem to have grand plans to reveal the character of Kajol in the film later.

Soundarya has retained almost all the main actors from the first film for VIP 2, including Vivek, Amala Paul and, Samuthirakani. The bilingual film has been shot in Tamil and Telugu and is co-produced by V Creations along with Dhanush’s home production banner Wunderbar Films. It will hit the worldwide screens on July 28, coinciding with Dhanush’s birthday.

Just minutes before the scheduled release, Dhanush and director Soundarya Rajinikanth announced that Amitabh will be unveiling the teaser. “Most respected our beloved @SrBachchan ji will be launching #vip2 teaser in a bit :) super excited,” tweeted Dhanush.

Here is the Telugu version :) thank you once again sir :) 🙏🙏🙏 http://t.co/03bviLOTBy — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) June 7, 2017

Amitabh released the teaser on his Twitter page, giving his best to Dhanush. “My friend my co-star my friends Son in law .. DHANUSH .. his new film trailer .. all the best,” he tweeted. Amitabh and Dhanush share a good professional rapport as they acted together in 2015 film Shamitabh directed by R. Balki. “Thank you so much sir :) very kind of you .. our team is delighted with your blessings,” Dhanush tweeted.

