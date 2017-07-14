VIP 2 making video: Dhanush, Kajol pack a lot of energy into the film, watch video

VIP 2’s making video is out VIP 2’s making video is out

The makers of upcoming film Velai Illa Pattadhari 2 aka VIP 2, starring Dhanush and Kajol, indeed know how to keep the buzz around the film alive. A less than 50-second making video was released on Friday that gives the glimpse of the amount of energy the film promises to bring on the big screen.

One thing evident from watching the video is that the film’s crew had a fun time working on the sequel to the 2014 action-drama by the same name. The film is special for the south Indian fans as it marks the comeback of Bollywood star Kajol in Kollywood after a gap of 20 years.

The filmmakers, meanwhile, have begun the censor ship formalities to prepare the film for July 28 release, that coincides with Dhanush’s 34th birthday.

Talking to the media recently, Dhanush said that he will continue to make movies in the VIP franchise and also hinted at working with Kajol again in VIP 3.

VIP 2 has created quite a buzz in the industry and it has also become a favourite of the trade both in domestic and international markets. VIP 2 is clearly one of the highly-awaited film down south. In order to cash in on the popularity of Dhanush and Kajol among the Bollywood audience, the film will also be released as VIP 2: Lalkar. The film has been shot in Tamil and Telugu.

It is also Soundarya Rajinikanth’s first live-action feature film. VIP 1 was the first major hit for Wunderbar Films, Dhanush’s home production banner. The film revolves around an unemployed engineering graduate, Raghuvaran, and how he overcomes all the challenges to become successful. The sequel is co-produced by Wunderbar Films along with Kalaippuli S Thanu’s V Creations.

