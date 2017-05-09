VIP 2: Kajol’s comeback Tamil film will release on Dhanush’s birthday

VIP 2, starring Dhanush and Kajol, gets a release date. VIP 2, starring Dhanush and Kajol, gets a release date.

Actor Dhanush’s 34th birthday is going to be more special for his fans as his much-awaited film, Velaiyilla Pattathari 2 aka VIP 2, will be hitting the screens worldwide on the same day. The actor on Tuesday shared a video confirming the release date as July 28. The film is a sequel to 2014 blockbuster of the same name.

The shooting of the film began with the blessing of superstar Rajinikanth last December and the production went on for about four months. The team wrapped up the shoot in Chennai early last month again in the presence of the Thalavair. The film is special for several reasons, including it will mark the comeback of Bollywood actor Kajol in Tamil after a gap of two decades.

Kajol shot for the film for nearly three months in Chennai. Her last Tamil film Minsara Kanavu, also starring Arvind Swamy and Prabhu Deva in the lead roles, came out in 1997. The film was well-received both commercially and critically. After winning over the fans of Tamil cinema, she didn’t do a film again in Kollywood until VIP 2.

Read | VIP 2: Dhanush film shoot ends with Rajinikanth’s blessings, see pics

VIP 2 seems to be a continuation of the first film in the series. Director Soundarya Rajinikanth has retained all the main star cast from the previous film, including Vivek, Amala Paul and Samuthirakani. VIP followed the ordeals of a jobless engineering graduate, Raghuvaran, and his struggles to succeed in his profession against a big-shot builder, who is hell-bent on destroying his career. In the sequel, Raghuvaran will face off with Kajol. While we don’t know yet will she play a total baddie or a tough lady boss who makes Raghuvaran’s life more difficult?

The bilingual movie VIP 2 was shot in Tamil and Telugu and was co-produced by V Creations along with Wunderbar Films. Composer Sean Roldan, who also scored music for Dhanush’s directorial debut Pa Paandi, has worked on the upcoming film.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd