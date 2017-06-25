VIP 2 jukebox: Dhanush starrer’s music by Sean Roldan is electrifying, melancholic and moody. Watch video

The audio of Dhanush and Kajol starrer VIP 2 was released on Sunday. The audio of Dhanush and Kajol starrer VIP 2 was released on Sunday.

The audio of Dhanush’s upcoming film Velai Illa Pattathari 2 aka VIP 2 also starring Kajol, Amala Paul and Samuthirakani in important roles was launched today. The album follows the same pattern as Dhanush’s directorial debut Pa Paandi. Each song is centered around the lead character Raghuvaran. From “Life Of Raghuvaran -Nada Da Raaja” an electrifying rap song by Yogi B and Dhanush, which is the background score in the teaser to the theme song titled “Empress Arrives,” each title seems to be chosen with care.

There is one song titled “Raghuvaran Vs Vasundhara – Dooram Nillu” sung by Dhanush and Shaktishree Gopalan, which signifies an electrifying clash between Dhanush and Kajol, who plays the role of Vasundhara. “Torture Of Raghuvaran – Ucchathula”, which is also sung by Dhanush is a signature Dhanush track. It is steeped in failure, a sense of loss and confusion and Sean Roldan has given wings to these feelings beautifully with his musical notes.

The song titled, “Angel of Raghuvaran – Iraivanani Thandha Iraiviye” sung by Sean Roldan and MM Manasi is a melody. The lyrics written by Dhanush is simple and yet touching. It does have an Ilaiyaraaja feel, especially when you hear the chorus. This works even better for the song.

The highlight of the album is of course “Torture Of Raghuvaran – Ucchathula”, which starts of as a sad slow vent and you hear Sean in the background telling Dhanush that we might need a peppy song, as they reach for such songs is higher. Dhanush responds by starting off a really peppy ‘Kuthu’ number that is sure to become the anthem of all unhappy married men. Especially the lines “Kalyanam is a danger da mama (Marriage is a danger, my friend” is going to be echoing everywhere.

With this album Sean has yet again managed to give us some memorable songs. However, it has to be noted that BGM of VIP will always raise goosebumps, which is what is missing in this album. The trailer launch of the film directed by Soundarya Rajnikanth is happening in Mumbai, while the film is set to release on Dhanush’s birthday – July 22. ​

