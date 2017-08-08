VIP 2 Hindi, Telugu release: Raghuvaran’s return to the screen postponed to August 18

Kajol is making a comeback to Tamil cinema after 20 years with VIP 2. Kajol is making a comeback to Tamil cinema after 20 years with VIP 2.

The release of VIP 2 in Hindi and Telugu has been pushed to August 18 while the Tamil version is on track for an August 11 release.

The lead actor Dhanush took to Twitter to announce the same on Monday. He added that both versions were certified U. “VIP 2 Hindi and Telugu versions will be releasing on August 18.Looking forward for the reaction of Telugu and Hindi audience. Both “U” certificate,” Dhanush tweeted.

The sequel to the 2014 blockbuster Velaiyilla Pattadhari is directed by Soundarya Rajinikanth. The sequel also has Kajol, who is making a comeback to Tamil cinema after 20 years with the movie. The film is being bankrolled by Dhanush and Kalaippuli S Thanu. Dhanush has also written the script and dialogues for the movie.

Sean Roldan has composed music for all the three versions. While the movie has been titled VIP 2 in both Tamil and Telugu, it has been named VIP 2 (Lalkar) in Hindi.

The movie is gearing up for a grand release with the film bagging a massive number of screens both in the country and abroad. VIP 2 will be released in 550 screens in Malaysia, more than Superstar Rajinikanth’s Kabali which was screened in 480 screens in 2016.

Dhanush also announced that he will do two more films in the VIP franchise. The actor has said that Kajol will definitely be part of VIP 3. Soundarya had earlier said that VIP 2 pays a lot of importance to women in the story and even the dialogues have been written to elevate women.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd