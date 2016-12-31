VIP 2 first look posters: Dhanush and Kajol promise an engaging face-off, see pics

VIP 2 first look poster is out VIP 2 first look poster is out

The first look posters of Velaiyilla Pattathari 2 were released on Saturday by filmmaker Soundarya Rajinikanth on social media as a gift to the fans of Dhanush and Kajol. “As the year comes to an end and a #NewYear begins …here’s my gift to all #Dhanush fans #VIP2 #FirstLookPosters #TeaKadaiRajasAreBack #2017,” she posted on her Twitter handle, while sharing brand new posters of her upcoming film.

Reacting to the unexpected first look release, Dhanush thanked Soundarya for the sweet gesture. “Thank you soundarya:) that’s a very sweet gesture. #vip2.thank you all for always standing by me. Love u all. Happy new year.”

One of the two first look posters show, Raghuvaran sitting on his iconic moped at a tea stall as he is hanging out with a group of ‘Velaiyilla Pattatharis’ aka unemployed graduates. The second poster captures the gist of the film, which is the face-off between Dhanush’s character and Kajol’s.

Earlier, reports suggested that Kajol will be playing a negative role in VIP 2, which marks her comeback in Kollywood after twenty long years.

Read | Velaiyilla Pattathari 2: After Gupt, Kajol to play villain in Dhanush film

The posters also reveal more interesting details of the film. In addition to playing the lead role, Dhanush has also penned the story and dialogues for the film. The screenplay and direction will be handled by Soundarya.

The 2014 film Velaiyilla Pattathari was the first major hit for Wunderbar Films, which is Dhanush’s home production. The film revolves around an unemployed engineering graduate, Raghuvaran, and how he overcomes all the challenges to become successful.

The filmmakers have also retained the other supporting actors from its original film, including Vivek, Amala Paul, Samuthirakani among others. Earlier this month, the film was officially launched by superstar Rajinikanth with the traditional mahurat clap.

Thank you soundarya:) that’s a very sweet gesture. #vip2.thank you all for always standing by http://t.co/Z6jbTlJe0X u all. Happy new year. http://t.co/Ijyq3J4VBO — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) December 31, 2016

VIP 2 will be shot in Tamil and Telugu and both versions will be released simultaneously. It is co-produced by Kalaippuli S Thanu of V Creations along with Wunderbar Films.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd