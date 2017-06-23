VIP 2 director Soundarya Rajinikanth appears in court for divorce proceedings

Soundarya Rajinikanth with her estranged husband Ashwin Ramkumar. Soundarya Rajinikanth with her estranged husband Ashwin Ramkumar.

Soundarya Rajinikanth, daughter of superstar Rajinikanth, appeared at a family court in Chennai for her divorce proceedings on Friday. She and her estranged husband Ashwin Ramkumar filed for divorce in 2016, and according to reports, they had cited misunderstanding and difference of opinion as the reason behind the decision. Since it was a mutual decision, the judicial proceedings have been smooth so far. When she had announced her decision last year, the director had tweeted, “News about my marriage is true. We have been separated for over a year & divorce talks are on. I request all to respect my family’s privacy.” Soundarya and Ashwin are parents to son Ved.

According to a report in TOI, the divorce would be granted for the couple once they decide on the terms of separation such as alimony, parental custody, visitation rights of their son Ved and so on. Then they would have to file a joint memo of agreement in the next hearing. If the court is satisfied with the petition and after their consultation with both of them, the divorce would be granted.

Soundarya became popular after directing her father in India’s first photorealistic motion capture film Kochadiiyaan. Currently, she is directing the much anticipated Dhanush film Velai Illa Pattadhari 2 aka VIP 2, also starring Bollywood star Kajol. The music of the film and the trailer will be launched on June 25, and the film, which is bankrolled by Wunderbar Films and V Creations will be released on July 22.

