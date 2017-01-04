VIP 2: Dhanush, Kajol welcome New Year with Raghuvaran fever, see video

Dhanush and Kajol from VIP 2 (Source: Twitter/Dhanush) Dhanush and Kajol from VIP 2 (Source: Twitter/Dhanush)

The VIP 2’s Dhanush-Kajol fever has already caught up with the Tamil fans right at the beginning of 2017 as the star has shared a motion poster of the duo on Twitter. It’s a video from the first-day shoot of the film.

Dhanush has also chosen an apt hashtag #raghuvaranisback with the post. He shares the same look complete with glasses and a formal outfit, from the film’s prequel Velaiyilla Pattathari in which he played Raghuvaran portraying his transition from an unemployed graduate to a successful civil engineer. The film’s dub in Telugu as Raghuvaran B Tech had also received a huge reception from Tollywood fans.

VIP 2 will be made under Soundarya Rajinikanth’s direction.

Kajol, on the other hand, is making her comeback to Tamil industry after 19 years to work with Dhanush in Velaiyilla Pattathari 2 (VIP 2). This film is Kajol’s second Tamil outing after her Kollywood debut in Minasara Kanavu in 1997 with Arvind Swamy and Prabhu Deva that became a box office hit. Incidentally, this will also be the second project to be directed by graphic designer-cum-director Soundarya, who made her debut with Rajinikanth-starerr Kochadaiiyaan.

Velaiilla Pattadhari 2 is to be bankrolled by Dhanush under his home banner of WunderBar Films, in association with Kalaippuli S Thanu’s V Creations. The movie is a sequel to the super hit movie, Velaiilla Pattadhari.

It also happened that the cast and crew of VIP 2 underwent many changes. Director Velraj was replaced by Soundarya while Sean Roldan will be scoring music instead of Anirudh Ravichander. Amala Paul was the female lead actor in the first installment.

Meanwhile, Dhanush is busy with four films, slated to release in 2017. He also announced recently that he would be producing a film with his father-in-law Rajinikanth and Pa. Ranjith’s combination.

