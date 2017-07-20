VIP 2: Dhanush, Kajol starrer postponed due to Censors Board’s certification delays

Dhanush and Kajol’s upcoming movie VIP 2 is postponed, confirms director Soundarya Rajinikanth. Dhanush and Kajol’s upcoming movie VIP 2 is postponed, confirms director Soundarya Rajinikanth.

VIP 2, one of the much-anticipated Tamil releases, has now been postponed. The film’s director Soundarya Rajinikanth took to her official Twitter handle to confirm the same and wrote, “I extend my regrets to inform all Dhanush sir fans and cinema lovers that VIP2’s release is being pushed to the first half of August due to inevitable reasons. Thanks for all the patience and understanding. Will announce the confirmed release date very soon.”

Trade analyst Sreedhar Pillai also tweeted about the release date of the movie being postponed, however, he pointed out that it was due to delay in certification by the censor board. He tweeted, “Breaking- Producer @theVcreations confirms @dhanushkraja #VIP2 which was to release on July 28 has now been pushed to August!”

After GST, the number of movies waiting to be certified increased, but there has been a delay in giving certification because of red-tape. This was also observed by Sreedhar Pillai, who posted, “Breaking! Queue 4 censor gets longer, due 2 administrative red tape Tamil films r caught in the web. All major releases likely 2 get pushed.”

Breaking- Producer @theVcreations confirms @dhanushkraja #VIP2 which was to release on July 28 has now been pushed to August! pic.twitter.com/O6h8O9TPbK — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) July 20, 2017

Breaking! Queue 4 censor gets longer, due 2 administrative red tape Tamil films r caught in the web. All major releases likely 2 get pushed — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) July 20, 2017

Now, fans would have to wait for the new release date as Ajith’s Vivegam is slated for release on August 10. So, VIP 2 will have to either choose August 4 or August 24. There is also buzz that if Vivegam’s release gets pushed, then Dhanush’s movie might release on August 10.

VIP 2 is jointly produced by V Creations and Dhanush’s Wunderbar Studios.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd