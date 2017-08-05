VIP 2: Dhanush, Kajol film beats Rajinikanth’s Kabali record in Malaysia

VIP 2, starring Dhanush and Kajol, creates record VIP 2, starring Dhanush and Kajol, creates record

Dhanush’s upcoming film Velai Illa Pattadhari 2 aka VIP 2, which also stars Kajol, is gearing up for a grand release next Friday. The film has created a new record in terms of the screen count in Malaysia.

The film, which is the sequel to 2014 comedy-drama VIP, is the first live-action film of director Soundarya Rajinikanth. “V Creations & Malik Streams has secured 550 screens in Malaysia for #VIP2! No other actor movie has been screened in these many centers yet,” co-producer Kalaippuli S Thanu‏ wrote on his Twitter page.

The screen count of VIP 2 in Malaysia is more than Superstar Rajinikanth’s Kabali. Rajinikanth’s gangster drama was released on 480 screens in Malaysia in 2016.

Dhanush is quite upbeat about his upcoming film and has been rigorously promoting his film across the country. Besides playing the lead role, he has also penned the story and the dialogues for the film. He had earlier revealed that he will be doing at least two more films in the VIP franchise.

“I’m confident Kajol will be there in VIP 3, but I’m not sure if she will be there in VIP 4,” he had said earlier.

Kajol’s last Tamil film was 1997 Minsara Kanavu. After sweeping the audience off their feet with her acting and dancing skills, Kajol disappeared from Kollywood to focus on building her career in Bollywood. Exactly two decades later, she will be making a comeback in Tamil with VIP 2.

The film was earlier scheduled to release on July 28, coinciding with Dhanush’s birthday. It will now hit screens worldwide on August 11.

