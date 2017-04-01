VIP 2: Dhanush film shoot ends with Rajinikanth’s blessings, see pics

Rajinikanth on the sets of Dhanush’s VIP 2 Rajinikanth on the sets of Dhanush’s VIP 2

Almost four months after it went on floors, the shooting of actor Dhanush’s upcoming film Velaiyilla Pattathari 2 aka VIP 2 came to an end on Saturday with the blessings of his superstar father-in-law, Rajinikanth. “Wrapped shoot for vip2 today with our own thalaivar’s blessings. Thank you @soundaryaarajni and @theVcreations sir for everything,” tweeted Dhanush while sharing a picture from the sets on the final day of the shoot.

In December last year, Rajinikanth launched the film with traditional mahurat clap. VIP 2 is directed by his second daughter Soundarya. Rajinikanth also ensured his presence to support his family on the last day of its shoot as well. “It can’t get better than this !!! The One and only #superstar my appa on set. Last day shoot for @dhanushkraja sir #VIP2 @theVcreations (sic),” wrote Soundarya on her Twitter page, who had also directed her star father in her debut film Kochadaiyaan, first Indian film to be shot on motion-capture technology.

“Thank u D sir I’ve learnt & am learning so much from you !!! #D34 #MyMentor (sic),” she wrote in another tweet thanking Dhanush. After VIP 2, Soundarya will start working on her next directorial outing, which has been titled, Nilavukku Enmel Ennadi Kobam. The film is produced by Kalaippuli S Thanu of V Creations, who also produced Rajinikanth’s blockbuster film Kabali.

Last month, Bollywood actress Kajol, who will me making a comeback in Tamil cinema after a gap of 20 years with VIP 2, completed her portions. She will be playing the main antagonist in the film. Soundarya has retained all the main actors from the first film for VIP 2, including Vivek, Amala Paul and Samuthirakani. However, the filmmakers roped in music composer Sean Roldan to replace Anirudh Ravichander, who had scored hit numbers for the first part. The film has been shot in Tamil and Telugu and is co-produced by V Creations along with Wunderbar Films.

