VIP 2 box office collection: Dhanush’s magic works, film grosses Rs 5.75 cr. on day 1

Actor Dhanush’s VIP 2 which released on Friday has received a good opening, collecting Rs 5.75 crore approximately. Trade analyst Sreedhar Pillai took to Twiiter to share the estimated collection of th film and wrote, “@dhanushkraja’s #VIP2 takes a good opening TN grosses Rs 5.75 Cr (approx) day 1.” He also added, “Trade sources indicate 27-30 Cr in 1st week due 2holidays.”

Another trade guru Ramesh Bala‏ shared, ” #VIP2 gets grand opening in all centers. Set to dominate the BO this long weekend @dhanushkraja @theVcreations.”

The Dhanush magic seemed to have provided the movie a solid opening, despite the film reciving lukewarm reviews. However, despite being a star vehicle VIP 2 has sadly failed to meet the expectations created by its prequel. The movie might have a BO fight with the week’s other release Taramani, which has now secured more shows after positive word of mouth.

Notably, the movie had a grand release across the country and abroad. It released in 550 screens across Malaysia, the highest for any actor’s movie. It also surpassed Superstar Rajinikanth’s Kabali (who has a formidable fan base in Malaysia) which was released in 480 screens in 2016.

Apart from Dhanush, VIP 2 also stars Kajol, who is making a comeback to Kollywood after 20 years. The actor was last seen in the movie Minsara Kanavu. VIP also stars Amala Paul and Bigg Boss fame Raiza. The movie was directed by Soundharya Rajinikanth and produced by Dhanush and Kalaipuli S Thanu. The script and dialogues were also written by Dhanush. Unlike VIP, the sequel has music by Sean Roldan.

.@dhanushkraja‘s #VIP2 takes a good opening TN grosses Rs 5.75 Cr (approx) day 1. Trade sources indicate 27-30 Cr in 1st week due 2holidays pic.twitter.com/yivYof2RZ4 — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) August 12, 2017

#VIP2 gets grand opening in all centers. Set to dominate the BO this long weekend @dhanushkraja @theVcreations pic.twitter.com/tx99JvhSC2 — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) August 13, 2017

The actor had also revealed that he will do at least two more movies in the VIP franchise. “I’m confident Kajol will be there in VIP 3, but I’m not sure if she will be there in VIP 4,” he had said earlier.

