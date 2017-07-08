VIP 2 actor Kajol: Dhanush and Shah Rukh Khan are very fine actors

Kajol sharers her experience working with Dhanush and Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol sharers her experience working with Dhanush and Shah Rukh Khan,

Bollywood actor Kajol will be making a comeback in Tamil cinema after a gap of 20 years with her upcoming film Velai Illa Pattathari 2 aka VIP 2, starring Dhanush in the lead role. The two actors visibly share a great rapport and they seem to never miss a chance to tease each other.

Kajol was last seen in Dilwale, along with superstar Shah Rukh Khan. When she was asked to share the experience of working with Dhanush and the Bollywood King, she said, “They both are very very fine actors. It has been a very good journey with Dhanush.”

Kajol said that she finds it a bit challenging to act in films of other languages. “I think acting is acting in which ever language you do it in. But, yes it is a more difficult when you do it in a language you don’t understand like Tamil. It was a process for the first two days. But, they (filmmakers) were very sweet and decided to work with me a little more. And it was completely a different experience,” she said.

Kajol also assured that she hopes to continue doing films in Tamil if she finds right script and the right team.

Director Soundarya Rajinikanth said that it was a great honour for the team that Kajol agreed to be part of the film. “Nobody else could give us Vasundhara Parameshwar. The character is an independent, self-made and stylish women. Kajol didn’t have to try hard to pull off that role. She just had to come before the camera,” Soundarya said.

Kajol’s last Tamil film was 1997 movie Minsara Kanavu, in which she shared screen space with Arvind Swamy and Prabhu Deva.

VIP 2 had been shot in Tamil and Telugu and will be dubbed into Hindi as VIP 2: Lalkar. The film is co-produced by V Creations along with Wunderbar Films.

