VIP 2 actor Amala Paul: Kajol is unapologetically herself

Amala Paul is busy currently with multiple movies. Her latest release VIP 2, also starring Dhanush and Kajol, is raking in the moolah at the box office. Even after she took a break during her marriage, and later during her divorce, she has managed to continue with work and her filmography is a mixed bag of tricks. She will be seen next in Thiruttupayale 2, Bhaskar Oru Rascal in Malayalam and more. In VIP 2, she plays the role of Raghuvaran’s (Dhanush) wife Shalini. The actor, who has made a name for herself in Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu film industries talks about her films, her choice of work and why it feels great to work with a female director.

Here are some excerpts:

How was it to come back to work with the same team?

It was great to work with the entire team again. Especially working with a female director again was great because there was this feeling that we owned the sets. Even in terms of your work, there is more space to discuss what you can bring to the character, if one can improvise and so it is more comfortable than usual for sure. It is a different experience altogether.

What do you think about the evolution of your character in VIP 2?

Shalini has evolved from a lover to a wife who now takes cares of an entire family. In the first part, she was quite supportive. Now though, there is a motherly touch. She fights with her husband, but it is funny and cute. Not the mean variety, and supports him when needed.

How was the experience of working with Kajol?

I have grown up watching her movies, and for me, it was a dream come true experience. At this point in her career, she still works hard and worries about how she has done each take after having established herself as an actor. She is bindass. She is unapologetically herself and says what she means.

What is your opinion about CBFC trimming movies, like in the case of Taramani?

I do not understand why the censor board finds the need to ban films. I watched Angry Indian Goddesses, which was one of the films that faced problems with the censor board and I find no reason behind it. Lipstick Under My Burkha is yet another example. These films about women progressing in the society have to be showcased. There are so many good stories that are not told because filmmakers worry about the kind of treatment that they will get from the censor board. I also feel there is too much politics when it comes to all of this.

How do you choose your scripts? So far, your filmography is a mixed bag of tricks.

I hunt for directors who can work with good content. I search for interesting scripts and follow it. Amma Kanakku happened to me like that. When the content is exciting, I go crazy. It will be challenging and exciting to do something new, and commercial films come as a breather in between such performance oriented roles. It is like a break. I enjoy doing both kind of films at a steady pace. I make sure that even my commercial movies do not end up being repetitive. There has to be new material for me to work with.

Was it intentional to stay away from Tollywood (Telugu) movies?

It was not intentional at all. I haven’t got a script that convinced me so far, and in recent times my choice of movies has become different. So, for example, I am still working in Malayalam films because I get interesting work there. This is the reason why I am okay with giving them bulk dates even when the pay is comparatively lesser than the other industries. So, as long as I get good work, I am open to working with new directors and different mediums.

