VIP 2: Actor Amala Paul is back from her break and ready to comment about Suchi leaks

Actor Amala Paul, who is currently looking forward to the release of her next Tamil film Velai Illa Pattadhari 2 (VIP 2) opposite Dhanush, was on a long break. She travelled to the hills, attended her best friend’s wedding and even took to posting her travel stories on Instagram. Now, the Amma Kanakku actor is back in Chennai and is promoting her upcoming release. Many media reports have surfaced about how the actor has finally broken silence about the Suchi leaks controversy.

While the controversy had taken an ugly turn, Amala was away. Now, when people asked her about it, and about the video that Suchi had threatened to post of Amala and Dhanush being intimate, she apparently gave a sarcastic reply and said, “I have been waiting for that video for many weeks now too. Haven’t seen it so far.” A report in TOI quoted the actor as saying that she is sad that she could not see her video.

On the work front, other than VIP 2 which is set to release on July 28. She is also a part of Tamil films Minmini, Thiruttu Payale 2 and Bhaskar Or Rascal. The actor is also to expected to be seen in the remake of Kangana Ranaut’s Queen, which was earlier to be done by Tamannaah. She was last seen in Amma Kanakku, which was directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and produced by Dhanush and Aanand L. Rai. It happens to be the Tamil remake of critically acclaimed film Nil Battey Sannata.

