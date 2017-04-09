Villain: Mohanlal’s new look revealed by director B Unnikrishnan, see pic

Mohanlal’s new look from his upcoming film Villain Mohanlal’s new look from his upcoming film Villain

Director B Unnikrishnan on Sunday released a new still from his upcoming film, Villain, revealing the second look of superstar Mohanlal. The actor has gotten rid of his beard and sports a clean shaven look in the latest picture. The shooting of the film is going on in Kochi.

Telugu actor Srikanth also joined the sets of Villain on Saturday. He will be making his debut in Malayalam with this film. Along with him, other actors like Vishal, Hansika Motwani, Raashi Khanna will also be making their debut in Malayalam with this film.

Unnikrishnan had worked for almost four years on the script of Villain, which is said to be an investigative thriller. In the film, Mohanlal plays a retired cop and shares screen space with Manju Warrier. The project is funded by Rockline Venkatesh, marks Unnikrishnan’s fourth collaboration with Mohanlal. Previously, the actor-director duo gave films like Madambi, Grand Master and Mr Fraud.

Mohanlal, meanwhile, also became the first Indian actor to have won five prestigious National Film Awards. He was awarded special jury award by the team of judges headed by director Priyadarshan on Friday. He was given this recognition for his performances in Telugu film Janatha Garage and Malayalam films Pulimurugan and Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol.

Last Friday, Mohanlal’s war film 1971 Beyond Borders, which was directed by Major Ravi, was released to mostly poor reviews which has apparently made a negative impact on its Kerala box office collections. After completing his portions for Villain, he will start shooting for Odiyan, which will be directed by Shrikumar.

