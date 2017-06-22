Vikram Vedha trailer: In this R Madhavan, Vijay Sethupathi film, who is the villain and who is the hero? Watch video

Vikram Vedha trailer was launched by Shah Rukh Khan and Sivakarthikeyan. Vikram Vedha trailer was launched by Shah Rukh Khan and Sivakarthikeyan.

Vikram Vedha starring Vijay Sethupathi and R. Madhavan has already got the fans interested with its intense first look posters, intriguing teasers and excellent music. Now, the trailer has given us a better look at Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi’s characters. A cop, Vikram and a criminal, Vedha — an age old story. However, what is intriguing is that this cop might not be all good, and criminal might not be all bad. The tale of Vikram Vedha is all about dealing with the shades of grey, and from the trailer it looks like we have a winner with director duo Pushkar-Gayathri’s film.

The trailer starts with the criminal, trying to tell his life story. Only the cop stops him and tells him his own tale perfectly. Madhavan’s arrogance as a cop, and Vijay Sethupathi’s sarcastic comebacks have already left us interested about this film. Everything in the film feels saturated — the intensity with which love is portrayed is same as how the director has tried to portray hate as well. This leaves the audience’s interest piqued. The music by newcomer Sam CS compliments each frame beautifully. This is not just any cop thriller is clear from the trailer. In the end, we hear, “In a story it is easy to choose who is a good guy and a bad guy when there is a good guy. Here, both of them are bad. What will you do?”

The trailer was released by Shah Rukh Khan and Siva Karthikeyan. Shah Rukh tweeted, “To all my Tamil friends heres the dynamic trailer of my friend Maddy’s film #VikramVedha @ActorMadhavan @sash041075.” Siva Karthikeyan tweeted, “Happy to release @ActorMadhavan sir & #Vijaysethupathi ‘s #VikramVedhaTrailer – http://youtu.be/1sVr-uWZPjE Wishes to @sash041075 & full team👍😊”

The film also stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Shraddha Srinath playing pivotal roles. The film is produced by Y Not Studios and the release date of the film is yet to be announced.

