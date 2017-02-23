Vikram Vedha teaser: Madhavan, Vijay Sethupathi promise an iconic clash, watch video

Vikram Vedha teaser: Madhavan and, Vijay Sethupathi in intense cop film Vikram Vedha teaser: Madhavan and, Vijay Sethupathi in intense cop film

The teaser of Vikram Vedha was released on Thursday and actor Madhavan, who shared it on his Twitter page, asked viewers as to what they think about this fifty-second long promo video. The verdict is out: It appears the film is going to be iconic as it shows all the signs of being an intense crime thriller, with two seasoned actors trying to outperform each other in their respective roles.

The teaser is high on the dramatic rivalry between Vikramadithiyan (Madhavan), a police officer, Vedha (Vijay Sethupathi), an ageing gangster. Going by the teaser, which packs strong background music and performances, Vikram Vedha seems to be one of the films that should be included in the must-watch upcoming films in 2017.

Earlier, the film received positive responses from the audience and the media after the filmmakers released the looks of its lead actors. The first look poster also generated positive buzz among the fans. While Madhavan has trimmed down for the role, Vijay looks convincing with his salt-and-pepper look in the gangster avatar. He has also played the younger version of his character for the flashback scenes in the film, which can also be seen in the teaser.

The is a crime thriller directed by director duo Gayathri–Pushkar. Besides Madhavan and Vijay, the film also stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Shraddha Srinath and John Vijay in important roles. The film is bankrolled by Sashikanth of Y Not Studios. The shooting of the film was wrapped up earlier in January and the post production work is underway.

While Vijay is shooting for Paneerselvam’s untitled flick, Madhavan will start shooting for the Tamil remake of the Malayalam hit Charlie, which had Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role. The film, directed by AL Vijay, also marks the debut of Premam girl Sai Pallavi in Tamil.

