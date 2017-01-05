Vikram Vedha: Meet Madhavan as Vikramadithiyan, Vijay Sethupathi as Vedha. See pics

Looks of Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in Vikram Vedha revealed Looks of Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in Vikram Vedha revealed

Actor Madhavan, who ended 2016 on a high note with Irudhi Suttru’s success, has revealed his cop look from his upcoming film Vikram Vedha. On Thursday, talking about his experience of working with Vijay Sethupathi, Madhavan said on Twitter that he had so much fun shooting his portions with the latter and he will reveal his look from the film soon.

Madhavan as Vikramadithiyan Madhavan as Vikramadithiyan

“Last day of shoot with Vijay just wrapped… was soooo much fun and excitement working with him … will revel my look soon,” he tweeted. For Vikram Vedha, Madhavan has carried his rugged look from Irudhi Suttru, which in Hindi was released as Saala Khadoos. The still shows the actor in an intense avatar, who is primed and ready to pull the trigger on someone on the other side.

Last day of shoot with Vijay just wrapped… was soooo much fun and excitement working with him … will revel my look soon. http://t.co/ZH57mPDGfM — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) January 5, 2017

The pictures of Vijay’s Vedha have also found their way to internet. And they have created quite an expectation around the upcoming gangster movie. Sporting a salt-and-pepper look, Vijay plays an ageing gangster. He has also played the younger version of his character for the flashback scenes in the film. The actor has recently completed shooting for Vikram Vedha and will soon start shooting for director Paneerselvam’s untitled flick, in which he shares screen with Ritika Singh for the second time after Aandavan Kattalai. He is also awaiting the release of Puriyaadha Pudhir, which will come out on Pongal along with Bairavaa.

Vijay Sethupathi as Vedha Vijay Sethupathi as Vedha

Meanwhile, Vikram Vedha is a crime thriller directed by director duo Gayathri – Pushkar. Besides Madhavan, Vijay, the film also stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Shraddha Srinath and John Vijay in important roles. The film is bankrolled by Sashikanth of Y Not Studios.

