Vikram Vedha first look: Madhavan, Vijay Sethupathi set the screen on fire. See pic

Fist look of Ranganathan Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi from Vikram Vedha. (Source: Twitter) Fist look of Ranganathan Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi from Vikram Vedha. (Source: Twitter)

The screen was set afire as Vikram and Vedha gave us all a new wall poster for our rooms! In the first look of Vikram Vedha, Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi looked like the Tamil version of Janus, showing us the two sides of the story. With thick grey beards and rugged looks, it seems Madhavan and Vijay are all set to take us on an action overdrive.

More from the world of Entertainment:

Vikram Vedha has Madhavan playing an encounter specialist called Vikramadithiyan and actor Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role of a gangster in the film. The film is a crime thriller directed by director duo Gayathri-Pushkar. Besides Madhavan and Vijay, the film also stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Shraddha Srinath and John Vijay in important roles. The film is bankrolled by Sashikanth of Y Not Studios. The shooting of the film was wrapped up earlier in January and the post production work is underway.

@VikramVedhaFilm First look poster folks. I am so excited. pic.twitter.com/2Zd8unhIfK — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) February 22, 2017

Madhavan’s last Hindi film, Saala Khadoos, performed fairly well at the box office. The actor played the role of a mixed martial arts trainer and introduced actor and boxer Ritika Singh with his film. His new look from Vikram Vedha can, therefore, be imagined as the 2.0 of his boxing avatar.

After this project, Madhavan will start shooting for the Tamil remake of the Malayalam hit Charlie, which had Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role. The film, directed by AL Vijay, also marks the debut of Premam girl Sai Pallavi in Tamil. On the other hand, Vijay will soon start shooting for director Paneerselvam’s untitled flick, in which he shares the screen with Ritika Singh for the second time after Aandavan Kattalai.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd