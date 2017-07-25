Vikram Vedha earns Rs 17 crore in opening weekend

Ranganathan Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Vikram Vedha hits screens worldwide on July 21 Ranganathan Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Vikram Vedha hits screens worldwide on July 21

Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Vikram Vedha has managed to garner Rs 17 crore in its opening weekend.

Sharing the weekend’s box office figures, film trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted, “For the opening weekend, @ActorMadhavan – #VijaySethupathi ‘s #VikramVedha has done about ₹ 17 Crs Gross at the WW Box office..”

Vikram Vedha, which opened to rave reviews, revolves around the battle of good versus evil between a police officer and a gangster. In his review of Vikram Vedha, Indian Express critic Manoj Kumar R said, “Vikram Vedha is by far the best Tamil film to release this year. Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi have competed with each other in delivering intense and convincing performances. However, it is Vijay that manages to draw the applause and whistles from the audience for his natural performance.”

Ramesh also provided a breakup of the worldwide box office collections of the film.

Kollywood celebrities too were all praises for the Tamil drama. While Suriya tweeted, “After longtime FDFS #VikramVeda I loved it!!Must watch! @ActorMadhavan @sash041075 @PushkarGayatri #VijaySethupathi Brilliant work team!!”, Siddharth said on Twitter: “Congrats boss @ActorMadhavan & VJS for #VikramVedha Varu & Shradha superb! Technically brilliant! @PushkarGayatri take a bow! @sash041075 :)”

Helmed by director duo Pushkar-Gayathri, the film also stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Shraddha Srinath, Kathir, Prem, Rajkumar, Hareesh Peradi, Ravi Kale, R. Amarendran and E. Ramadoss.

