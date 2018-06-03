Saamy Square trailer: Vikram plays a cop who is perpetually angry

Vikram’s Saamy Square will release on June 14. Vikram’s Saamy Square will release on June 14.

The first full theatrical trailer of actor Vikram’s upcoming Saamy Square was released on Sunday. Well, director Hari is not known for making subtle films. He, however, seems to have upped the ante in Saamy Square in his constant efforts to push boundaries in making loud films.

Saamy Square is the sequel to blockbuster Saamy, which was one of the biggest commercial hits in Vikram’s career about 15 years ago. While Vikram seems to really enjoy doing loud, brash, and no-brainer films between his Oscar-worthy performances, he has managed little success delivering out-and-out commercial films such as Saamy after 2003. Case in point, his previous film Sketch.

The upcoming film is said to be the continuation of Saamy. At the end of the first film, Aarusaamy (Vikram), made Perumal Pichai (Kota Srinivasa Rao), vanish from the face of the earth. In other words, he shot him dead and set his dead body on fire. The rivalry seems to have not ended there.

In the second film, Hari is said to have got Aarusaamy’s son Ramasaamy (Vikram, again) take on Perumal Pichai’s kin. Of course, these plot details cannot be found in the trailer. Instead, we get a promise that Saamy Square will be a typical Hari film.

Hari seems to have further jazzed up the larger-than-life cop with some confusing punchlines and high-voltage action sequences. While the old Saamy’s popular one-liner was that “He had killed seven people even before he was conceived.” The new Saamy says, “I was not born in the womb of my mother but of a devil.” Well, it reads weirdly in English, but it rhymes just fine when said in Tamil.

The old Saamy used to say something like, “I am not a cop. I am a rogue.” The new one says, “I am not God, I am a devil.” While the old Saamy was usually composed, the new Saamy seems to be perpetually angry. So there, you have the difference between the old man and his son.

Actor Bobby Simha plays the main antagonist. He is said to be one of the sons of Perumal Pichai. The film stars Keerthy Suresh as the female lead and also has Prabhu, Soori among others in pivotal roles.

