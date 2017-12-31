Vikram’s Saamy Square: Leaked on-spot pictures reveal major spoiler

Vikram’s Saamy Square location pictures leaked Vikram’s Saamy Square location pictures leaked

The shooting of actor Vikram’s upcoming film Saamy Square is going on in Karaikudi. Many pictures from the sets have found its way to the internet revealing the core storyline of the film, which is directed by Hari.

Saamy Square is the sequel to the 2003 blockbuster Saamy. In the end of the first film, Aarusaamy (Vikram), makes Perumal Pichai (Kota Srinivasa Rao) disappear without any trace. In other words, he shoots him dead and sets his dead body on fire. The rivalry seems to have not ended there.The sons of Perumal Pichai seem to be hell-bent on avenging their father.

The shooting spot has a banner, which has pictures of Perumal Pichai and his three sons, played by Bobby Simha, OAK Sundar, and John Vijay. And reports also suggest that Vikram will be playing a double role in the film.

Saamy Square is set 29 years after Perumal Pichai disappeared. So we can assume that Aarusaamy’s son (also Vikram) has followed in father’s footsteps and has become a cop. And he will be locking horns with descendants of Perumal Pichai. While Perumal mostly worked behind the screens, his sons seem to have a lot of desire for self-publicity.

Saamy Square is expected to hit the screens in summer 2018. In the first film, Vikram played a no-nonsense police officer, who doesn’t mind bending the rules so long it helps him to serve the people without political intervention. Trisha played his wife in the film.

Days after the film went on the floors, Trisha walked out of the project citing ‘creative differences’ with the filmmakers. Keerthy Suresh plays the female lead in the upcoming cop film. It also stars Prabhu, Delhi Ganesh and Soori. And Devi Sri Prasad will be composing the music for the film.

The film will be shot in Noida, Agra, Jaipur, Nainital and Kathmandu among other places.

