Vikram is shooting in Bulgaria for Dhruva Natchathiram. Can we expect the movie to release soon? See photos

Vikram, who was busy with his film Sketch till recently seems to be back on track with Gautham Vasudev Menon’s movie Dhruva Natchathiram. The star is currently shooting in Sofia, Bulgaria with Radhika Sarathkumar who is also a part of the project. So far, two teasers of the film have released and we have got a good look at the actor and his persona John. He plays the role of a retired spy who gets a call about one of his friends, being held captive.

The film has raised the expectations of fans because this is the first time that director Gautham Vasudev Menon and Vikram are teaming up together. Also, Vikram is playing his own age, and owning it with his salt and pepper look. There were talks about the film being shelved as it was being delayed, however, recently the star’s look in the army uniform and today, Radhika’s pictures give us hope that the film might actually make it to the silver screen.

The pictures seem to be shared from Vikram’s Twitter handle, where the caption read, “Enjoyed the day wid @realradikaa n Family thx mam at #DhuruvaNatchathiram spot 🙏🙏.” Earlier, pictures of Vikram and director Gautham from the sets were also shared with caption, “Just some more pics wid my dir #GVM may this movie b a bb.” The look of Vikram in camouflage pants was also posted with the caption, “Many of you are Waiting for this release #DhruvaNatchathiram ya it vil b soon.”

The film also stars Aishwarya Rajesh, Ritu Varma, and if recent reports are to be believed, then the film features popular television show host Dhivya Dharshini, and Simran as well. The film is also being canned in four different countries – Bulgaria, Slovenia, Abhu Dhabi and Turkey – and the schedule is expected to be wrapped in 22 days.

