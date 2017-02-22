Vikram and Trisha are back together after eight years for Saamy 2

Vikram and Trisha to share screenscpare for their upcoming film, Saamy 2. Vikram and Trisha to share screenscpare for their upcoming film, Saamy 2.

Trisha is on cloud nine these days after having signed multiple films. The first look posters of her films Garjanai and 96 were released recently and now, she is back in the spotlight with Saamy 2. Saamy starring Vikram and Trisha gave the 33-year-old actor her big break in Kollywood.

She seems super excited to be back with the team, and tweeted, “Wudnt call it a circle but looks like I’m back to where I started😉 #SAAMY2 #onboard #doubletheaction #doublethelove #excited #Trish62 😇🎬🎥❤️ [sic].”

Stars have congratulated the actor on her 61st film and fans are super excited to see the chemistry between Vikram and Trisha on the silver screen after 8 long years. Trisha also wrote, “My 1st superstar hero VIKRAM n HARI sir for the 3rd time❤️,to be produced by Mr.SHIBU THAMEEN n d very talented Mr.HARRIS JAYARAJ #yesvrback [sic]”

My 1st superstar hero VIKRAM n HARI sir for the 3rd time❤️,to be produced by Mr.SHIBU THAMEEN n d very talented Mr.HARRIS JAYARAJ #yesvrback — Trisha Krishnan (@trishtrashers) February 22, 2017

Vikram, who impressed the masses with his look in Gautham Vasudev Menon’s Dhruva Natchathiram teaser, might be recast as Aarusamy, deputy commissioner of police. It is not clear if the other cast members like comedian Vivek, who left the audience in splits with his one-liners in the first film will be cast in the sequel.

Currently, the lead actors are busy with their projects — Trisha with Hey Jude, 96 and Garjanai and Vikram with his film helmed by Vijay Chander and Dhruva Natchathiram. The shoot will start once they wrap up their current projects.

