Vikram, Akshara to star in Kamal Haasan’s next production

It is official. After much speculation, Kamal Haasan has made it official that he would produce Chiyaan Vikram’s 56th film. The project will be helmed by Thoongavanam director Rajesh M Selva and will also star Kamal Haasan’s daughter Akshara Haasan. The untitled flick is being bankrolled by Kamal’s Raaj Kamal International along with Trident Arts. “My best wishes to Mr.Vikram, Ms.Akshara Haasan, Director Rajesh M Selva and Trident Arts who are joining hands with Raajkamal Films International to produce a film. Lets endeavor to make it a grand success,” Kamal Haasan tweeted on Saturday.

On the other hand, the film’s director Rajesh tweeted, “Honoured to continue my association with Raajkamal Films in such a prestigious project with the ever charming Chiyaan Vikram and @aksharahaasan1 Thanks to @tridentarts16. A very special thanks to Kamal sir for trusting my abilities.” According to grapevine buzz, the film could be a remake of a French film. After Sathyaraj’s Kadamai Kanniyam Kattupadu, Revathy’s Magalir Mattum, and R.Madhavan’s Nala Damayanthi, it is the fourth film that Kamal Haasan is producing which will not star himself.

Honoured to continue my association with Raajkamal Films in such a prestigious project with the ever charming Chiyaan Vikram and @aksharahaasan1 Thanks to @tridentarts16. A very special thanks to Kamal sir for trusting my abilities.@kunal_rajan @GhibranOfficial @RKFI_Official — Rajesh M Selva (@RajeshMSelva) January 20, 2018

My best wishes to Mr.Vikram, Ms.Akshara Haasan, Director Rajesh M Selva and Trident Arts who are joining hands with Raajkamal Films International to produce a film. Lets endeavor to make it a grand success. — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) January 20, 2018

Kamal Haasan, who recently confirmed his political plunge, has several projects in the pipeline. The actor’s Vishwaroopam 2 and Sabash Naidu are yet to see daylight. He will also join hands with Shankar again for Indian 2. Amid all this, Kamal is also all set to take a state tour to meet the people and launch a political party this month.

