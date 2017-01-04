Vijay’s Bairavaa gets censor board nod, to release on January 12

Vijay and Keerthy Suresh in Bairavaa Vijay and Keerthy Suresh in Bairavaa

It’s a good news for all Tamil fans as their Pongal treat is now planned. Ilaythalapathy Vijay’s much-awaited action flick Bairavaa successfully cleared its censor hurdles with a U-certificate on Tuesday and now, it is officially releasing on January 12 worldwide.

The film is also getting a clean date as earlier it was thought it would clash with Suriya’s Singam 3, which is now releasing on January 26. Vijay’s Bairavaa has been the favourite of trade since forever and Suriya’s forthcoming film is by far the most popular instalment in the Singam franchise. Exhibitors and distributors, obviously favour these two big films over others. Meanwhile, with only 900 odd screens in Tamil Nadu, theatres cannot accommodate so many films at the same time.

Bairavaa is also a milestone for Vijay as it is his 60th film in a career spanning nearly 25 years. The expectations from the film are also very high given that Vijay’s last outing, Theri, was one of the top grossing films in Tamil last year. It held the top slot at the Tamil Nadu box office until Rajinikanth’s Kabali pushed it down to the second place.

Bairavaa, directed by Bharathan, is said to have a strong social message. The film has actor Keerthy Suresh as its female lead and is bankrolled by Vijaya Productions. The film, written and directed by Bharathan, is touted to be an action-family entertainer. Bairavaa also stars Aparna Vinod, YG Mahendraa and Daniel Balaji playing crucial roles.

Meanwhile, Vijay will start shooting for his 61st film and is expected to be another hit for the star as he is teaming up with Theri fame Atlee again. Reports suggest that Jyothika will be paired up with Vijay in the film.

