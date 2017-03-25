Vijay to reunite with AR Murugadoss after Atlee’s film

Vijay to next act in AR Murugadoss’s film again Vijay to next act in AR Murugadoss’s film again

The latest buzz in the industry is that director AR Murugadoss and actor Ilayathalapathy Vijay will reunite for a new project. The untitled flick will be bankrolled by Lyca productions, which also produced the director-actor duo’s 2014 blockbuster Kaththi. The project is tentatively called Thalapathy 62 and will mark the third collaboration between Murugadoss and Vijay.

According to the sources, the filmmakers have finished all the formalities and announcement of the project is expected to be made soon. Before Kaththi, the actor-director duo had delivered a blockbuster called Thuppaki, which came out in 2012 and was also remade in Hindi as Holiday, with Akshay Kumar in the lead role. The filmmakers have reportedly planned to release the latest film on Diwali in 2018.

Vijay is currently shooting for his upcoming film with director Atlee. The production marks his second outing with Atlee after 2016’s blockbuster Theri. The yet-to-be-titled film is being made on a lavish budget and has a huge star cast.

Vijay is said to play three different roles in the film and will have three leading ladies, including Nithya Menon, Kajal Agarwal and Samantha. The star cast also includes Sathyaraj, Kovai Sarala, Vadivelu among others. The director has also put together a sound technical crew including Mozart of Madras AR Rahman, cinematographer GK Vishnu, editor Ruben, production designer T Muthuraj. The big-ticket film is produced by Sri Thenandal Films.

Murugadoss, meanwhile, is busy with his maiden collaboration with Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu. The film has been under production for a long time but the makers are yet to reveal the first look and the title of the film, which will mark Mahesh’s debut in Tamil. The film stars Rakul Preet Singh and SJ Suryah in important roles and has music from composer Harris Jayaraj. The film is scheduled to hit the screens on June 23.

