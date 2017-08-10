Vijay speaks out against online abuse of woman journalist by his fans

Vijay breaks silence on online abuse Vijay breaks silence on online abuse

Days after a senior woman journalist came under vicious attack from the self-proclaimed fans of Tamil movie star Ilayathalapathy Vijay, the actor issued a statement condemning the incident and requested his fans not to share “hurtful and wrong views” about women on social media.

“I respect women a lot. Everyone has the freedom to criticise anyone’s film. In my opinion, one should not make demeaning comments against a woman for any reason. Everyone has to praise womanhood,” Vijay said in the statement.

“I request that nobody should share hurtful comments and wrong views about women on social media,” he added.

Vijay was criticized by the media for keeping quiet even as Dhanya Rajendran, an online journalist, was trolled, verbally abused and even allegedly received rape threats from the so-called fans for posting a tweet mocking Vijay’s film Sura that released seven years ago.

“I had watched Vijay’s Sura till interval and walked out. #WhenHarryMetSejal has made break that record. Could not sit till interval,” she posted on Twitter. But little did she know that her tweet would unleash a barrage of non-stop sexually explicit comments and online harassment for the next several days. According to reports, there have been more than 60,000 tweets and several demeaning hashtags targeting Dhanya.

Dhanya was eventually forced to file the police complaint against her online tormentors. The Cyber Crime Branch of the Chennai police has booked four anonymous Twitter handles and others for the sexual harassment and abuse of Dhanya.

“An FIR has been filed under IPC sections 354 D (stalking), 506(1) (criminal intimidation), 507 (criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication), 509 (insulting the modesty of women), section 67 of IT Act (publishing obscene material), section 4 of TN Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act, and section 6 of the Indecent Representation of Women Act,” reported The News Minute.

