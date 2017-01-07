Vijay Sethupathi meets Rajinikanth, honours original Dharma Durai. See pics

Dharma Durai actor Vijay Sethupathi, director Seenu Ramasamy and producer RK Suresh with superstar Rajinikanth Dharma Durai actor Vijay Sethupathi, director Seenu Ramasamy and producer RK Suresh with superstar Rajinikanth

Actor Vijay Sethupathi, along with his Dharma Durai team met superstar Rajinikanth on Saturday at the latter’s Poes garden residence in Chennai. The film’s crew presented a monument to the Thalaivar commemorating the success of Dharma Durai, which has completed 100 days in theatre. The film was named after Rajinikanth’s 1991 film.

Along with Vijay, director Seenu Ramasamy and producer RK Suresh was also present at the meeting that lasted for about 1 hour 20 minutes. During the meeting, Rajinikanth said he was quite impressed by the performances of Vijay, Aishwarya Rajesh and other actors in the film. He also appreciated Ramaswamy for making socially responsible films.

Rajinikanth said the actors who play negative roles have a lot of scope to showcase their acting skills while appreciating Suresh for making progress as an actor. The producer-turned-actor, Suresh, has been making a name for himself in the industry with his negative portrayals in films likes Tharai Thappattai and Marudhu. It is worth noting that before he started playing ideal onscreen hero, Rajinikanth had played villainous roles in several films.

Vijay is now one of the most sought after actor in Kollywood. Last year, six of his films got released and all of them were received well by the audience. This year he is also a part of some interesting projects, including Vikram Vedha. In Vikram Vedha he has shared screen space with actor Madhavan. While he plays an ageing gangster called Vedha, Madhavan plays an encounter specialist named Vikram. The pictures of their characters from the film were released recently and got a positive response.

Vijay is also awaiting the release of his movie Puriyaadha Pudhir, a physiological thriller, which will clash with Ilayathalapathy Vijay’s highly-awaited film Bairavaa during Pongal at the box office.

