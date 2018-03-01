Vijay Sethupathi croons for Yuvan Shankar Raja, turns singer for Pei Pasi

The versatile Vijay Sethupathi takes on another avatar for the horror film Pei Pasi. Vijay Sethupathi will be singing a song for the film which has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja. Pei Pasi introduces Yuvan’s cousin Hari Krishnan Bhaskar as the lead. Taking to Twitter to make the announcement, Yuvan said “Vijay Sethupathi singing for the first time, a cool track for the movie #peipasi introducing my cousin Hari Krishnan Bhaskar as the main lead, directed by Srinivas Kavinayam watch out guys…!!!”.

Notably, Vijay Sethupathi has earlier voiced a few lines for Siddharth Vipin in the film Hello Naa Pei Pesren. But his song for Yuvan Shankar Raja is said to be a full-fledged song — his first one as well. Pei Pasi is a horror flick that has been completely shot in a departmental store. Meanwhile, Yuvan is producing Vijay Sethupathi’s film with Seenu Ramaswamy which has been titled Mamanithan. In a first, Ilayaraja will join hands with his sons Yuvan and Karthik Raja to compose music for the film.

One of the busiest actors in Kollywood right now, Vijay Sethupathi has a string of projects in the pipeline. He is part of Mani Ratnam’s multi-starrer Chekka Chivantha Vanam where he shares screen space with Aravind Swamy, Jyothika, Simbu, Arun Vijay, Aishwarya Rajesh and Aditi Rao Hydari. He is also part of Thiyagarajan Kumararaja’s Super Deluxe with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. There is also 96 with Trisha, Seethakathi, his Telugu debut Sye Narasimha Reddy and several other projects.

