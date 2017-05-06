Vijay prefers Sai Pallavi’s Karu, delays Charlie remake with Madhavan

Charlie Tamil remake, starring Sai Pallavi and Madhavan, delayed. Charlie Tamil remake, starring Sai Pallavi and Madhavan, delayed.

Director AL Vijay has shelved the Tamil remake of Malayalam superhit film Charlie starring Dulquer Salmaan. The Tamil remake was supposed to go on floors with R Madhavan playing the lead role and Premam fame actor Sai Pallavi portraying the role of Parvathy Menon. However, the director has surprised everyone by putting the project on the backburner to focus on another one, which is said to be a woman-centric film.

According to media reports, Vijay said Charlie remake will take time and he will be focusing on his next film titled Karu. The film will have Pallavi in the lead and it will mark her debut in Tamil cinema. The film is said to be a horror flick and the shooting will start as soon as Vijay’s Vanamagan hits the screens. The film, starring Jayam Ravi, is all set to release on May 19. So, Karu will go on the floors by end of May or early next month.

Pallavi shot to fame after playing a key role in blockbuster Malayalam film Premam. The film also ran more than 200 days in Chennai making her popular among Tamil film fans too. Her debut in Tamil, however, has been delayed multiple times for various reasons. Earlier, reports suggested that she was tapped to play the female lead in Mani Ratnam’s Kaatru Veliyidai. But, she was later replaced by Bollywood actor Aditi Rao Hydari. Later, she was roped in for Vikram’s upcoming film Sketch, which is directed by Vijay Chander. However, she opted out before it went on the floors giving away the role to Tamannaah.

Maybe Karu is the film she has been waiting for to make her much-awaited debut in Tamil. The film will be bankrolled by Lyca Productions. Nirav Shah will handle the camera and Anthony will do the editing work.

