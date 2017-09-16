Vijay’s Mersal teaser will release on this date

Vijay’s Mersal teaser release date is here Vijay’s Mersal teaser release date is here

Fans don’t have to wait longer to get a glimpse of Mersal, the much-awaited upcoming film of Ilayathalapathy Vijay. The filmmakers on Saturday announced that Mersal teaser will land online next week.

Producer Hema Rukmani of Sri Thenandal Films took to Twitter to announce that on September 21 at 6pm, the fans will finally get a sneak peek into their favourite actor’s most important film.

Mersal, which is being made on the budget of Rs 120 crore, is the most expensive film in Vijay’s career. Meanwhile, the fans will also see him playing multiple roles in the film.

Mersal is director Atlee’s second consecutive outing with Vijay in the lead role. Previously, the actor-director duo delivered Theri, which was one of the top-grossing films in Tamil last year.

Atlee has also assembled a dream team of cast and technicians for the big-ticket film. The film has three leading ladies, including Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kajal Aggarwal and Nithya Menen. It also has seasoned actors like Sathyaraj, Kovai Sarala, Vadivelu and SJ Suriyah among others in its supporting cast. Vijay will be reportedly playing three different roles over different timelines in the film.

Atlee has also put together a sound technical team, including Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman, cinematographer GK Vishnu, editor Ruben and production designer T Muthuraj.

The film is currently in the post-production stage and is gearing up for a grand Diwali release.

