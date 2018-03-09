Vijay Deverakonda on NOTA: The love from Tamil Nadu made me want to do a bilingual

NOTA’s first look poster has Vijay Deverakonda flipping the bird in the backdrop of several newspaper cut-outs about a range of issues. NOTA’s first look poster has Vijay Deverakonda flipping the bird in the backdrop of several newspaper cut-outs about a range of issues.

Arjun Reddy fame Vijay Deverakonda is all set to make his Kollywood debut with his upcoming bilingual NOTA. Directed by Arima Nambi and Iru Mugan fame Anand Shankar, the dapper young star is paired opposite Mehreen Pirzada in the film. The first look of the project was unveiled on Thursday with the entire cast and crew present. Talking at the event,Vijay Deverakonda was all charm as he started with a Thirukural. “I have been receiving much love and offers from Tamil industry after Pellichoopulu. But I decided to wait as I wanted to know the language well before I signed a film. But Gnanavel Raja made me listen to Anand’s script and I was hooked,” he said about his much-awaited Tamil debut. Vijay also promised that he would dub for himself in the film. “The love from Tamil Nadu made me want to do a bilingual and I promise you that you will see my performance in my voice,” assured Vijay.

Contrary to earlier reports, NOTA will be a commercial drama with political nuances. “I was floored byVijay Deverakonda’s Pellichoopulu. Language isn’t a barrier when it comes to talent. Telugu and Tamil are really close these days. Bilinguals are a way to bridge that gap even more closer. We wanted to use his popularity and talent in this project. He is a badass guy. I wanted that element to be there in the film,” said director Anand Shankar. Anand also revealed that he had discussed a different project with producer Gnanavel Raja, but they zeroed in on this project. The first look poster has Deverakonda flipping the bird in the backdrop of several newspaper cut-outs about a range of issues. The poster also has a fist and communist markings. Vijay Devarkonda, who is famous for his devil-may-care attitude, is a good fit for this seemingly bold, politically-heavy film. Mehreen Pirzada, Sathyaraj and Naseer play important roles in the film.

The film is written by Shan Karuppusamy with music by Sam CS. NOTA will have Thaana Serndha Kootam’s art director Kiran, DOP Santhana Krishnan and Editor Raymond Derrick Crasta. The crew will begin to shoot on Friday in Chennai.

