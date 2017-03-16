Vijay’s team requests fans to not leak details of Thalapathy 61

Atlee’s film has an all-star cast, including Vijay Atlee’s film has an all-star cast, including Vijay

Director Atlee’s upcoming film with Ilayathalapathy Vijay in the lead role has been creating a lot of buzz in the industry even before it was officially announced. The shooting of the film is going on at a steady pace even as several surprise details of the film have also been surfacing online, which has clearly upset the filmmakers.

It is not the first time that an eagerly-awaited film is being subjected to rumours and speculations by the fans and a section of the media. However, in the case of Thalapathy 61, a tentative title, fans have got many details right such as Vijay playing three different roles in the film and more.

The filmmakers have issued a statement requesting fans not to leak surprise elements of the film and wait for the official announcements. “A request. Thalapathy 61 is a big film with a lot of effort taken. With false news and surprise elements being leaked is not good for the film. Request you all to wait for official confirmation from the production house. Lots of surprise elements await Ilayathalapathy fans,” read an official statement issued by Thalapathy 61 team.

Atlee is reportedly in no hurry to finish the project. He will take his own sweet time to complete the film as he doesn’t want to compromise in terms of quality. So the makers may release the film by the end of this year or next Pongal.

The crew recently kicked off the second schedule of shooting, which is now underway at Binny Mills until the end of this month. The film’s 1980s portions were shot in the first schedule with Vijay and Nithya Menen. Samantha and Kajal Agarwal, the other two leading ladies of the film, will join the sets of the Thalapathy 61 in the third schedule as they are currently busy with their other commitments.

Atlee has pulled off a casting coup of sorts as he has roped in stars like Nithya Menon, Kajal, Samantha, SJ Suryah, Sathyaraj, Kovai Sarala and Vadivelu among others for the film. He has also put together a sound technical crew including Mozart of Madras AR Rahman, cinematographer GK Vishnu, editor Ruben, production designer T Muthuraj. The big-ticket film is produced by Sri Thenandal Films.

