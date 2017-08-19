Vijay, AR Rahman’s silver jubilee: Mersal audio release expected to be 2017’s biggest Kollywood event

Vijay’s Mersal audio will be released at a grand event Vijay’s Mersal audio will be released at a grand event

The audio launch function of Ilayathalapathy Vijay’s Mersal on Sunday is expected to be this year’s biggest Kollywood event. Preparations are underway at Chennai’s Nehru Stadium, where some of the biggest stars are expected to descend for the audio launch and to also celebrate the silver jubilee of Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman’s glorious career. Interestingly, Vijay also completed 25 years of playing a leading man in the industry this year.

Vijay made his debut as a hero with Naalaya Theerpu that came out in 1992. The same year ace-filmmaker Mani Ratnam’s Roja also released introducing Rahman to the world. The music great won the prestigious National Award for his work in his very first movie and the rest is history.

Mersal is also a landmark film for Sri Thenandal Films as it is the 100th film of the production house. What’s more. To celebrate the occasion, Rahman will perform at the event to enthrall the audience. He will be performing live three songs that he composed for Mersal.

Earlier, speculations were rife that superstars Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan will be gracing the event. The official sources, however, have rubbished the reports. Nonetheless, the who’s who of the film industry is expected to take part in the event to honour the remarkable contribution of Rahman to the world of music.

Sun TV will broadcast the audio release event live and it can also be watched live on the channel’s video streaming app, Sun NXT.

Mersal is the second consecutive directorial outing of Atlee with Vijay. The actor-director duo had delivered a blockbuster called Theri last year. In the film, Vijay plays a triple role. It has three leading ladies, including Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kajal Aggarwal and Nithya Menen. It also has seasoned actors like Sathyaraj, Kovai Sarala, Vadivelu, SJ Suriyah among others in its cast.

Mersal is currently in the post-production stage and is gearing up for a grand worldwide release for Diwali. The film is being made on a lavish budget, which is reportedly pegged at Rs 130 crore, making it the costliest film in Vijay’s career.

