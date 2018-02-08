Vijay Antony, Nivetha Pethuraj begin shooting for Thimiru Pudichivan

Thimiru Pudichavan went on floors on Wednesday. Thimiru Pudichavan went on floors on Wednesday.

Vijay Anthony, who recently finished shooting for Krithiga Udhayanidhi’s Kaali, has already begun work on his next film. Titled Thimiru Pudichavan, Vijay Anthony is playing a cop for the first time and Nivetha Pethuraj will join him in donning the khaki. The actor is said to have bagged the role of a bold cop who rides a bullet.

Reports also suggest that Nivetha is training to perform her stunt sequences herself. “She wants to try the action sequences sans a body double. Her character is required to ride a Bullet motorbike, sometimes with Vijay Antony in the pillion. She has been taught how to ride a Bullet and she is doing rehearsals sincerely,” said director TP Ganesha to Deccan Chronicle. The director has also said that Nivetha’s character is named Madonna and she is getting inputs from a woman sub-inspector for the film. Actor Daniel Balaji is said to be the baddie in the film.

Thimiru Pudichavan went on floors on Wednesday after the customary pooja. Fathima Vijay Antony, who is producing the film under the Vijay Antony film corporation, announced the same on her twitter handle. “#THIMIRUPiDITHAVAN Pooja today… Wishes,blessing ,prayers,energy and more power strongly needed form u alll..just pour it out on our team.Keep supporting us lovelies as always.Have a blessed day..praise the lord. Let’s rock with the Cop. (sic),” she tweeted on Wednesday.

Vijay Antony was last seen in Annadurai which didn’t make a mark at the box office. Nivetha, on the other hand, is awaiting the release of the space drama Tik Tik Tik. The actor is said to have performed the stunts herself in the Shakti Soundar Rajan directorial as well.

