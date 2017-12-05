Vijay 62: Sun Pictures to produce Ilayathalapathy’s next film with AR Murugadoss

Vijay to next act in AR Murugadoss’s film again Vijay to next act in AR Murugadoss’s film again

Sun Pictures on Monday officially announced its next film venture with Ilayathalapathy Vijay, which will be directed by ace-filmmaker AR Murugadoss. It is only the third film of Sun Pictures, which has mainly focused on distributing films so far.

The last film that was produced by Sun Pictures’ was superstar Rajinikanth’s Enthiran, one of India’s most expensive projects in 2010. Its next venture will reunite the blockbuster actor-director duo, who have derived box office hits in the past.

The untitled flick will be the third outing of Vijay with director Murugadoss after Kaththi and Thuppaki. The film will go on the floors in January next year and the filmmakers have plans to release on Deepavali.

The filmmakers were also on the lookout for new faces to cast in the big budget film. So far only the actor, director and the producer of the project, which has been tentatively called, Vijay 62, has been confirmed. While the details of remaining cast and crew remain unknown.

According to reports, Composer AR Rahman may come onboard for the project. However, an official confirmation is awaited on the same. Rahman had also scored music for Vijay’s previous film Mersal, which set the box office on fire after it released on Deepavali this year.

Mersal also emerged as the most discussed topics on Twitter in India in 2017, courtesy the BJP leaders in Tamil Nadu.

Murugadoss’ previous film Spyder, which had Tollywood star Mahesh Babu, that also released this year amid huge hype failed to live up to its box office expectations. Looks like Murugadoss is set to redeem himself at the box office with Vijay 62.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd