Vijay 62 directed by AR Muragadoss will not be produced by Lyca Productions

Thalapathy Vijay is currently shooting for his second film with director Atlee. The film, starring Kajal Aggarwal, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Nithya Menon, SJ Suryah and Vadivelu among others, is expected to release in October. Director AR Murugadoss, on the other hand, is working with Mahesh Babu on the bilingual project? Spyder. After this, AR Murugadoss had confirmed that he would be working with actor Vijay on Vijay 62. This would be their third project together. The actor-director duo was expected to start the work on their film post-Diwali, and the project was initially supposed to be bankrolled by Lyca Productions. The same banner under which Vijay and AR Murugadoss’ Kaththi was also released.

Currently, Lyca Productions’s big project is Rajinikanth and Shankar’s 2.0. So, is producing one of the big budget project putting a strain on Lyca?

This question rose when the production house backed out of Vijay 62 project citing budget issues. While speculation is rife in the industry about this sudden change, Sun Pictures has taken the spot. Sun Pictures, owned by Kalanidhi Maran was not on the scene for some time now, due to the political situation in the state. However, now the banner is back and if all goes well, we could say with a bang.

Previously, Sun Pictures has distributed films like Mankatha, Aadukulam, Singam and more. The last film which was produced by Sun Pictures was Rajinikanth-starrer, Enthiran. With the new addition to Vijay 62 project, will there be any changes in the decisions made so far? We will have to wait and see.

