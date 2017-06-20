Vijay 61: Vijay-Atlee film’s first look to release tomorrow, grand audio launch in August. Here are all the deets

Vijay 61 to be out on Ilayathalapathy Vijay’s birthday Vijay 61 to be out on Ilayathalapathy Vijay’s birthday

Sri Thenandal Films on Tuesday announced that the first look and the title of Ilayathalapathy Vijay’s upcoming film will be unveiled by producers Murali Ramasamy and Hema Ruckmani on the eve of the actor’s 43rd birthday on Wednesday at 6 pm. The Atlee directorial is tentatively called Vijay 61 and is one of the most-awaited films that will release in October during Diwali.

It’s worth noting that a day after the release of superstar Rajinikanth’s 2.0 was postponed from October to early next year, the makers of Vijay 61 wasted no time in announcing it as a Diwali release.

Vijay 61 is also a landmark one for Sri Thenandal Films as it is the 100th film of the production house. The filmmakers have also planned a grand audio release in August and the preparations for the same are already underway.

Director Atlee has assembled a dream team for his second consecutive outing with Vijay in the lead role, after delivering a box office blockbuster last year, Theri. The film was a top-grosser in Tamil cinema, with box office records only next to Rajinikanth’s Kabali. Trade pundits and fans are expecting the director-actor duo to repeat its success story this year as well.

The film has three leading ladies, including Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kajal Aggarwal and Nithya Menen. It also has seasoned actors like Sathyaraj, Kovai Sarala, Vadivelu, SJ Suriyah among others in its supporting cast. Vijay will be reportedly playing three different roles over different timelines in the film.

Atlee has also put together a sound technical team, including Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman, cinematographer GK Vishnu, editor Ruben, production designer T Muthuraj.

The big-ticket film has been shot extensively on the huge sets erected in Chennai and a few important scenes have also been shot in Europe. The film is being made in Tamil and Telugu and will have a simultaneous release worldwide.

