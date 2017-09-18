Vignesh Shivn celebrates birthday with Nayanthara in New York. See photo

Vignesh Shivn with Nayanthara at an award function. Vignesh Shivn with Nayanthara at an award function.

One of the successful directors from the current crop, Vignesh Shivn is known for movies like Naanum Rowdy Thaan and Poda Podi. The director-lyricist is celebrating his birthday on Monday and if rumours are to be believed, he is in fine company. A picture of the director with lady superstar Nayanthara has gone viral on social media, leading to intense speculation about the alleged couple. Nayanthara was the leading lady in Vignesh’s Naanum Rowdy Thaan which was a blockbuster, establishing Vignesh as a name to reckon with. While both of them haven’t spoken about their alleged relationship, they made an appearance together at an award show last year.

Many stars have taken to Twitter to wish Vignesh on his birthday. The hero of Vignesh’s current project Suriya tweeted, “Director!! Wishing u all happiness and very satisfying successful carrier!From most liked wish u become the Most wanted!! #TSK (sic)”. The actor is working on Vignesh’s Thaana Serndha Koottam which also stars Keerthy Suresh, Thambi Ramaiah and comedian Senthil among others. Incidentally, the release date of TSK was announced on Monday by the makers.

Nayanthara on the other hand is awaiting the release of Aramm which is hitting the screens on September 29. The actor will be playing the role of a district collector in the movie. Apart from Aramm, she also has the Sivakarthikeyan Velaikkaran, Imaikka Nodigal with Atharvaa and Anurag Kashyap, and Kolaiyudhir Kaalam. She also has a dark comedy Co Co with Lyca Production who is bankrolling the magnum opus Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0.

