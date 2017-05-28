Vignesh Shivan shares Suriya’s look from TSK, requests fans to stop trolling him. See photo

Suriya in Thaanaa Serndha Koottam Suriya in Thaanaa Serndha Koottam

Director Vignesh Shivan on Sunday surprised the fans of actor Suriya by sharing a still photo from his upcoming movie Thaanaa Serndha Koottam (TSK). The picture looks like an attempt to appease the fans, who seem to be trolling him asking for a glimpse of the film. “SurpriseSundayPic for the #SuperFans of @Suriya_offl sir #ThaanaaSerndhaKoottam #FirstLookSurprise innum sila naatkalil Memes podhum(sic),” wrote Vignesh on his Twitter page.

Just minutes after he shared the picture, hashtag #ThaanaaSerndhaKoottam started trending on Twitter even as the picture, showing Suriya playing carom, went viral.

The film is fast nearing completion. Its last shooting schedule is set to begin by end of May. Suriya had taken a small break between the schedules and had flown to Europe with his wife Jyothika and children for the summer vacation. The final leg of the shooting will start in Chennai upon the return of the actor.

Billed as an action-comedy entertainer, Thaanaa Serndha Koottam is one of the highly-awaited Tamil films of the year. It marks the maiden collaboration of Vignesh with Suriya. Vignesh became one of the most bankable directors in Kollywood after his 2015 film Naanum Rowdydhaan, a dark comedy, became a blockbuster.

Composer Anirudh Ravichander had recently released a teaser announcing the first single from the film which will be out soon. The film has a solid star cast, including Keerthy Suresh, Suresh Menon, Thambi Ramaiah and Ramya Krishnan among others. And it also marks the comeback of legendary comedian Senthil in Tamil cinema after a long gap.

Thaanaa Serndha Koottam is produced by Studio Green and 2 D Entertainment.

